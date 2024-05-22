‘In a mess’: Evacuees from New Caledonia tell of relief

Australians evacuated from New Caledonia after being stranded amid over a week of violent protests have expressed relief upon returning home. Two Royal Australian Air Force planes brought 108 Australians and other tourists to Brisbane on Tuesday night, while the New Zealand military flew 48 people to Auckland. France plans to evacuate around 500 people using military aircraft starting Wednesday. The unrest in New Caledonia, the most serious in decades, stems from protests against the French government’s voting reform plans, opposed by indigenous Kanaks who fear the changes will reduce their political influence. French President Emmanuel Macron, along with key ministers, will arrive on Thursday to initiate dialogue. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters confirmed ongoing efforts to arrange more evacuation flights. The crisis has seen significant damage, with 84 police officers injured and over 280 rioters arrested. A state of emergency remains in effect, including a curfew and a ban on gatherings and alcohol sales.

