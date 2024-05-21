Ukraine’s Zelenskiy pushes allies to step up aid and involvement in war

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Western allies are “taking too long” to make key decisions regarding military support for Ukraine.

President Zelenskiy also announced that he was personally encouraging partners to become more directly engaged with the war. He continued by stating that helping intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine, as well as enabling Kyiv to utilize Western weapons against bolstered enemy military equipment at the border were the most significant ways to get involved. According to Zelenskiy, the reality of the current battlefield was “one of the most difficult” since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022. The call to action for accelerated aid and “red lines” of engagement are representative of the pressures Zelenskiy is facing as a result of increased Russian military presence at Ukrainian borders. In light of current Russian incursions into Northeast Ukraine, and taking territory in the eastern Donbas region, he suggested that neighboring NATO forces intercept Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/western-aid-ukraine-too-slow-risks-us-election-limited-zelenskiy-2024-05-20/