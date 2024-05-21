Russia fails in rival UN bid on nuclear, other weapons in space

On Monday, a Russian-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution failed as it split the 15-member body.

The Russian-drafted resolution called on all countries to prevent “for all time” the threat, placement, or use of any weapons in outer space. The draft ultimately failed as it was unable to acquire the minimum number of votes necessary to pass. In total, seven members voted in favor, and seven members voted against with one abstention. This Russian draft comes following a Russian veto made against a U.S.-drafted resolution made last month. The resolution called on countries to prevent an outer space arms race. Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood accused Russia of launching a satellite on Thursday into low Earth Orbit, assessed by the U.S. to be a counter space weapon that could potentially attack other satellites in low Earth orbit. Russia has also denied allegations that Washington has made regarding the development of an anti-satellite nuclear weapon to put into space.

