Poland arrests nine on charges of Russian-ordered sabotage

Late on Monday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the arrest of nine people relating to acts of sabotage in connection with the Russian services.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk also announced that Poland would allocate extra funding in the form of an additional 100 million zlotys ($25.53 million) to its intelligence services to guard against the threat posed by Russia. The acts of sabotage were committed in Poland as requested by Russian services. From its standpoint, Poland is in a prime position for Russian interference as it serves as a hub for supplies to Ukraine. Other allies have also been impacted by Russian interference including Lithuania, Latvia, and potentially Sweden.

