La Ching-te inaugurated as Taiwan’s President in a transition likely to bolster island’s US ties

On Monday, Taiwan officially inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its new President, who is a relative moderate and will continue Taiwan’s independent stance from China.

The ceremony was held in the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, wherein thousands gathered to watch the arrival of the President. Lai has promised to continue to bolster Taiwan’s defenses while simultaneously maintaining stability between Taiwan and China. President Lai has promised to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses through security imports including advanced fighters, and manufacturing submarines and aircraft. Additionally, Taiwan will continue to fortify its regional partnerships including Japan, South Korea, the Phillippines, and the U.S. Lai is the successor for Tsai Ing-wen, the former President who led Taiwan over the past eight years. Lai will also maintain a number of President Tsai’s former policies. This includes universal health care and maintaining Taiwan’s status as the first Asian territory to recognize same-sex marriage. Lai also served as the Vice President under Tsai’s second term. Lai has stated that he supports maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. He has also stated that he is open to talks with Beijing.

