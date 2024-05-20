Julian Assange: WikiLeaks founder fights US extradition with free speech argument

On Monday, Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, was granted permission to appeal his extradition to the United States.

This decision comes following an argument made at London’s High Court on Monday on the basis that Assange would not necessarily have the right to freedom of speech in the U.S. Two High Court judges stated that they granted him leave to appeal his argument. This decision was made on the basis that he might be discriminated against due to his status as a foreign national. Before the ruling, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the court and cheered at the outcome of the ruling. The argument made by Assange’s lawyer Edward Fitzgerald claims that the judges should not rely on U.S. assurances of the First Amendment. However, his lawyer did accept U.S. assurances on not using the death penalty. The U.S. representative stated that Assange would in no way be discriminated against due to his nationality. According to Assange’s lawyer, it could now take months for Assange’s appeal to be heard.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/wikileaks-julian-assange-faces-us-extradition-judgment-day-2024-05-19/