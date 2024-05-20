ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defense chief and 3 Hamas leaders

On Monday, the International Criminal Court prosecutor’s office stated it has requested arrest warrants including one for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The arrest warrants are issued on account of alleged war crimes. The prosecutor Karim Khan’s office stated that all members included in the warrant bear criminal responsibility. The arrest warrants include Netanyahu, his defense minister, and three top Hamas leaders. Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yaov Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Al-Masri, and Ismail Haniyeh. The prosecutor, also stated that the five are responsible for the “crimes against humanity committed in Israel or the Gaza Strip”. Israel has denied committing war crimes during the war in Gaza. According to a senior Hamas official, the ICC’s decision “equated the victim with the executioner”. Pre-trail judges will be required to make the decision on whether there is sufficient evidence to issue these warrants.

