Taiwan’s incoming President faces angry China, fractured parliament

On Monday, Lai Ching-te assumed the office of Taiwan’s President, facing a China that refers to him as a “dangerous separatist”.

Simultaneously, Lai Ching-te also faces problems on the home front as he reconciles with a fractured parliament with no majority political party. Previously serving as the Vice President for four years, Lai succeeds former President Tsai Ing-wen during a critical time for the nation’s sovereignty as China increases its military drills. Beijing has steadily been increasing pressure on Taiwan to assert its claim over Taiwan via both military and political means. Beijing repeatedly criticized Lai as a separatist and supporter of Taiwan’s independence. China has also stated that any move to formally declare independence by Taiwan would be a reason to attack. According to a Chinese spokesperson, “Taiwan independence is incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Strait”. Leading up to the new leader’s inauguration, China escalated daily military activities and even simulated mock attacks on vessels close to Taiwan. The new leader is also grappling with domestic issues as the DPP lost parliamentary majority.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwans-incoming-president-faces-angry-china-fractured-parliament-2024-05-16/