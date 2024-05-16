Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says

On Wednesday, a government minister announced that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has improved from his previous life-threatening condition following being shot.

The assassination attempt occurred on Wednesday evening as Fico was exiting a government meeting. The gunman shot Prime Minister Fico a total of five times. As a result, Fico had to undergo surgery shortly after the shooting and was left in critical condition. Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Thomas Taraba stated that “he’s not in a life-threatening situation at this moment”. Additionally, Taraba stated that one of the bullets entered Fico’s stomach, with a second bullet hitting a joint. According to an unnamed source, Fico came out of surgery in stable condition. Defense Minister Robert Kalinak stated during an earlier news briefing that Fico “suffered serious polytrauma” following the shooting. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok stated, “The perpetrator’s decision was born closely after the presidential election”. The assassination attempt occurred in the central Slovak town of Handlova and was conducted by a 71-year-old man. The attack has drawn international condemnation, with both U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin condemning the shooting.

