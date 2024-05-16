Putin arrives in China to deepen strategic ties with Xi

Early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The talks between Putin and Xi were devised with the intention of deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. In February 2022, China and Russia announced a “no limits” partnership, following a visit by Putin to Beijing. This visit came following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This current trip to China marks the first foreign trip since Putin was sworn in for another six-year term. This trip demonstrates the close relationship between Putin and Xi, and the strategic priority that the relationship holds between the U.S.’s two largest rivals. In an interview with China’s Xinhua news agency, Putin complimented Xi’s willingness to “build a strategic partnership”. He also discusses increasing cooperation across many innovative strategic fields including nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, space, and renewable energy. The trip is expected to last two days, and will also contain discussions on Ukraine, trade, energy, and development. The two leaders will also participate in a celebratory gala on 75 years since the Soviet Union recognized the People’s Republic of China.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-visit-chinas-xi-deepen-strategic-partnership-2024-05-15/