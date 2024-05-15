Mexican villagers killed amid cartel battle

Violent clashes between rival cartels in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, including two nuns and a teenager, according to reports by local media. The area, contested by the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), witnessed intense gunfire on Monday night, leading to the discovery of 11 bodies in the village of Nuevo Morelia and its vicinity. While residents attribute the killings to cartel members, police and soldiers have confirmed the fatalities. The diocese of San Cristóbal has confirmed the deaths of two women associated with the Catholic Church, although their exact roles remain unclear. Confrontations between the cartels have escalated, with criminal groups extorting migrants and terrorizing local communities, leading to mass displacement and destruction of property. Despite police presence, residents feel largely unprotected amid the ongoing violence.

