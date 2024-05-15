France prison van attack: ‘Unprecedented’ manhunt for escaped prisoner

The northern region of France is currently the scene of an “unprecedented” manhunt after prisoner Mohamed Amra, dubbed “The Fly,” escaped during a violent ambush on his transport vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two officers and serious injuries to three others. The incident occurred as Amra was being returned to jail from a court appearance in Normandy, where armed individuals rammed his prison van at a toll booth and opened fire, prompting a large-scale search effort involving hundreds of law enforcement personnel. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the attack as an act of “cold-blooded barbarity,” with President Emmanuel Macron assuring the public that efforts to apprehend the perpetrators are underway. The French prison officer unions have called for walkouts in solidarity with the victims, demanding urgent safety measures for staff. Amra, who had 13 prior convictions, including burglary and involvement in a fatal kidnapping, is believed to have ties to a gang in Marseille, though his criminal record does not include drug offenses. Despite efforts to locate him, Amra remains at large, prompting heightened concerns among authorities and the public alike.

