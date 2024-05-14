Israeli forces press Gaza offensive from north and south

On Monday, Israeli forces continue to move into Gaza’s northern edge in an effort to recapture territory from Hamas fighters. Simultaneously, troops in the south entered Rafah.

Humanitarian groups assert that the Israeli offensive into Rafah has “worsened a dire situation” as main aid crossing points have closed due to the offensive, forcing civilians to flee. An estimated half of Gaza’s population sought shelter in Rafah following Israel-ordered evacuations from northern Gaza. The health authority of Gaza has called for international pressure for access to international aid and supplies via reopening the southern border. Additionally, a foreign U.N. secretary staff member was killed on Monday as an Israeli strike hit a U.N. marked vehicle traveling to the Rafah hospital. A refugee camp in Jabalia, northern Gaza refugees fled as Israeli forces pushed in striking with tank shells. According to Gaza health officials, the Palestinian death toll in the war is over 35,000.

