US Official Urges China, Russia to declare only humans, not AI, control nuclear weapons

On Thursday, a senior U.S. official pleaded that both China and Russia match U.S. declarations promising that artificial intelligence would never make decisions on nuclear weapons.

Paul Dean, an arms control official in the State Department, discussed U.S. commitments to control over nuclear weapons in an online briefing. Dean stated that the U.S. had a “clear and strong commitment” to humans retaining complete control over nuclear weapons decisions and handling. Dean also added that both Britain and France made similar commitments. He continued by stating that the U.S. would welcome any similar commitments or pledges from both China and Russia. This comes ahead of the first U.S. and China bilateral talks on artificial intelligence, set to take place in the next coming weeks.

