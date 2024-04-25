Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals

On Thursday a Palestinian civil defense team asked the United Nations to open an investigation into “war crimes” at the hospital in Gaza.

Authorities report a discovery of almost 400 bodies recovered from mass graves following the departure of Israeli soldiers from the hospital. Announced in a press conference, the civil defense forces declared that “there are cases of field execution of some patients while undergoing surgeries”. The reported mass grave was found at Nasser Hospital, which serves as the primary medical facility located in Central Gaza. Similarly, bodies were also discovered at the Al Shifa hospital. This hospital, located in northern Gaza was the target of an Israeli special forces operation. On Tuesday, the U.N. rights chief Volker Turk stated that he was “horrified” by the reports of the mass graves. In response, the Israeli military called the claims of mass graves “baseless and unfounded”.

