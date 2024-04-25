China harbors ship tied to North Korea-Russia arms transfers, satellite images show

According to Reuters, China is providing a berth for a Russian cargo ship tied to North Korean arms transfers to Russia.

Britain’s Royal United Service Institute (RUSI) stated that the Russian vessel named Angara has been docked in China since February. The ship is currently anchored at a Chinese shipyard located in the eastern Zhejiang province. According to RUSI, the vessel has transported thousands of containers thought to hold North Korean munitions to Russian ports dating back to August 2023. U.S. concerns lie in the ability to withhold economic and military support for Russia successfully. Concerns regarding China’s ability to bolster Russia’s military, while Ukraine continues to struggle in the war are top of mind for U.S. officials. A U.S. State Department official announced, “We call on all member states to fulfill their obligations under UNSCR 2397”. This is in reference to a U.N. resolution that requires all U.N. states to de-register vessels that have been involved in illegal activities. The resolution also restricts trade with North Korea. So far, the vessel has made a minimum of 11 deliveries between North Korea and Russia. The U.S. sanctioned the vessel in May 2022.

