Seven teens with alleged ‘extremist ideology’ arrested in Sydney raids

Australian police have arrested seven teenagers in Sydney following a series of counter-terrorism raids, suspecting their involvement in a potential attack. The youths, aged between 15 and 17, are believed to share a “religiously motivated violent extremist ideology.” The arrests are linked to the recent stabbing of an Assyrian bishop, declared a terrorist act, with the suspects allegedly belonging to the same network as the 16-year-old charged in connection with the stabbing. Although no specific plan or target was identified, police deemed it likely that an attack might occur. The raids involved 400 officers and targeted thirteen locations in southwest Sydney. The incident has heightened tensions in the Wakeley area, home to a significant Assyrian Christian community, where the stabbing took place. Bishop Emmanuel, the victim, is a controversial figure known for his conservative views, though authorities have not disclosed the religion of his alleged attacker.

