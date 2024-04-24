Russian deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov accused of taking bribes

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, accused of accepting large-scale bribes, has been remanded in custody by a Moscow court, denying the charges against him. Ivanov, responsible for Russia’s military infrastructure projects since 2016, faces allegations of entering into a criminal conspiracy related to overseeing defence ministry facilities’ construction and overhaul. If convicted under Article 290 of Russia’s criminal code, he could face up to 15 years in jail. His arrest, seen as a rare move against Russia’s elite, has raised concerns among commentators about its impact on Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is considered Ivanov’s ally.

