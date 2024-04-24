Greece: Orange Sahara dust haze descends over Athens

Athens is enveloped in a dramatic orange haze as clouds of dust from the Sahara desert sweep over Greece, causing one of the worst episodes since 2018. The dust, which also affected Switzerland and southern France in late March and early April, has led to poor air quality across the country, prompting health warnings for those with respiratory conditions to limit outdoor activities and wear protective masks. The dust, carried by strong southerly winds, has obscured visibility and raised temperatures to above-average levels, with wildfires reported, including one near a naval base on Crete, forcing evacuations. The situation is expected to improve as cleaner air moves in from the west by the end of the week.

