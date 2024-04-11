Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

On Wednesday, three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in the Gaza Strip during an airstrike according to Haniyeh’s family.

The three sons, Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad, were killed in a car bombing. The bombing occurred in Gaza’s Al-Shati camp, with four of Haniyeh’s grandchildren also killed in the attack. The Israeli military later confirmed responsibility for the attack and stated they considered the sons to be operatives in the Hamas armed wing. Since the onset of the war with Israel in Gaza, Haniyeh has been the face for Hamas’ international diplomacy. The killings occurred as the sons and grandchildren were making visits to relatives during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. On Tuesday, Hamas announced it was considering an Israeli ceasefire proposal, however, it met “none of the Palestinian demands”. Haniyeh has served as a negotiator in the latest ceasefire negotiations after being appointed to Hamas’ top leadership in 2017.

