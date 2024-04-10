Italian explosion: Search after deadly blast at power plant

An explosion at a hydroelectric power plant in northern Italy has resulted in three fatalities and four individuals still missing, with little hope of finding survivors due to the area’s complete flooding. The blast, which occurred underwater at the plant on Lake Suviana, caused severe burns to five people, who were airlifted to nearby hospitals. The victims, all contractors, ranged in age from 36 to 73, with unconfirmed reports suggesting their nationalities. The explosion, thought to have been triggered by a turbine malfunction, caused flooding on the eighth floor below the surface, hampering rescue efforts. Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore described the conditions for search teams as “really complicated,” emphasizing the magnitude of the tragedy. While the cause of the accident remains under investigation, the incident underscores concerns about workplace safety in Italy, with two major unions planning a strike in protest. Enel Green Power, the plant’s owner, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and ceased production at the facility. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed concern and gratitude to the rescue services involved in the operation.

