Kuwait holds first parliamentary election under new Emir

On Thursday, voting began in Kuwait’s first election since Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power last year.

After taking office in December, the new Emir strongly criticized the National Assembly and the government in his first speech before parliament. His platform includes a reform-based approach with little tolerance for political infighting. The new Emir also seems keen on encouraging Kuwait’s economy to not rely solely on oil. A historically strenuous relationship between appointed governments and elected parliament has impeded Kuwait’s ability to pass laws, implement fiscal reform, and mitigate economic issues. The polls opened at noon for the election, which is the fourth election since December 2020, and closed at midnight local time. Sheikh Meshal was the successor to his late brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad this past December, who then proceeded to dissolve parliament this past February. The government of Sheikh Al-Nawaf resigned in the hours following the Emir’s speech. A new government was soon formed under Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The new government comprised ministers of oil, defense, finance, and foreign affairs. In Thursday’s elections, over two hundred candidates were running in five electoral districts.

