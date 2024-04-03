Taiwan: Rescue efforts continue after 900 injured in earthquake

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s eastern coast, resulting in at least nine deaths and over 900 injuries. With its epicenter near Hualien city, strong tremors were felt as far as Taipei, over 100km away, marking the strongest quake in 25 years. Triggering tsunami alerts in neighboring Japanese and Philippine islands, the earthquake caused significant damage in Hualien, including collapsed buildings and disrupted train lines. Landslides along the coast trapped numerous individuals in tunnels and mountainous areas, while rescue efforts continue amidst concerns over communication and supplies for those trapped. Despite offers of aid from allies, Taiwan declined assistance from China. The earthquake, with aftershocks and a history of seismic activity, poses challenges for relief efforts in the mountainous region.

