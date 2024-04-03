Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: South Africa parliament speaker resigns over corruption probe

South Africa’s Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has resigned amidst a corruption investigation, following a police raid on her home. She faces accusations of soliciting bribes for awarding contracts during her tenure as defense minister, which she denies, stating that her resignation does not imply guilt but is due to the seriousness of the probe. Mapisa-Nqakula, a veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle, served as defense minister for seven years before becoming speaker in 2021. Her resignation comes amidst concerns over corruption allegations and ahead of the upcoming general election, which is expected to be challenging for the ruling African National Congress (ANC), amid accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-68726891