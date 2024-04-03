Haiti gangs: More than 50,000 flee capital after surge in violence

Tens of thousands of people have fled Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, due to a surge in gang violence, with more than 53,000 leaving the city between 8-27 March alone. The rural regions where many have sought refuge lack the capacity to handle such a large influx of displaced individuals. Gangs in the capital are targeting businesses, torching pharmacies, and vandalizing schools, with recent attacks including storming the State University of Haiti hospital. The closure of hospitals due to violence exacerbates an already dire healthcare situation, with armed men looting medical facilities and controlling access roads. The UN warns that the arrival of displaced people in rural areas, still recovering from the 2021 earthquake, poses significant challenges. The violence escalated following Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s absence, with gangs uniting to oust him and prevent his return. Although Henry agreed to step aside once a transitional presidential council was established, concrete actions to restore order have yet to materialize, with violent attacks resuming in the capital this week after a brief lull over Easter.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-68722178