China’s ageing population: A demographic crisis is unfolding for Xi

The story follows the plight of elderly individuals in China, particularly those in rural areas like 72-year-old farmer Huanchun Cao, who lack pensions and rely on continued work to make ends meet. With an aging population and a dwindling workforce, the country faces a growing demographic crisis. While some, like Guohui Tang, see opportunities in providing care for the elderly, many others, like Mr. Cao, grapple with uncertainty about their future and dependence on their children for support. Amidst these challenges, initiatives like the Sunshine Care Home in Hangzhou offer a glimpse of hope, but the broader issue of ensuring adequate care and support for China’s elderly population remains a pressing concern.

