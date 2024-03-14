Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that from a technical standpoint, Russia is ready for nuclear war. Continuing, he stated that if the U.S. sent troops to Ukraine it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict.

Putin added that he saw no need for the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Furthermore, the possibility of a nuclear war scenario was not “rushing” up. This statement comes just before the March 15-17 election. The question of Russia’s readiness capabilities for nuclear war came from Rossiya-1, a television and news agency. Putin responded by saying “From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready”. He added that the U.S. understands that any deployment of American troops either to Ukraine would be viewed as an intervention by Russia. Moscow has declared the successful annexation of a total of four regions of Ukraine thus far. Russia claimed these annexations as being fully incorporated into Russia. So far, the Biden Administration has stated no plans to send U.S. troops to Ukraine. In the past, the White House has stated that it has seen no sign of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons. Putin continued his statement with “(In the U.S.) there are enough specialists in the field of Russian-Amerian relations and in the field of strategic restraint”. Putin added, “Therefore, I don’t think that here everything is rushing to it (nuclear confrontation), but we are ready for this”. However, Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior Ukrainian presidential official, believes Putin is creating declarations as propaganda as a form of intimidation against the West.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-says-russia-ready-nuclear-war-not-everything-rushing-it-2024-03-13/