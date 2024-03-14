North Korea’s Kim ‘drives’ new tank during mock battle

On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a military demonstration with a new battle tank according to state media KCNA. This military exercise is the latest show of force as both South Korea and the US recently concluded joint drills.

According to the KCNA, Kim had “great satisfaction” over the first performance of the main battle tank on Wednesday. The new tank was reportedly successful in demonstrating its striking capabilities. This training exercise was intended to familiarize tank crews with combat action regarding different tactical missions and inspect their combat capabilities. Kim drove the tanks himself, surrounded by troops, and was photographed doing so. These mock battle exercises come following the end of annual joint drills between South Korea and the United States which ended on Thursday. These joint drills are called Freedom Shield Exercises. They are the first drills to take place since South Korea scrapped an inter-Korean military pact for de-escalating tensions this past November. The Freedom Shield Exercises combined forces to conduct a joint live fire exercise. The drills took place at a training base in the city of Pocheon. North Korea has continuously condemned these military drills as “rehearsals for war” while South Korea maintains they are strictly for defensive purposes.

