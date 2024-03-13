Nigerian Islamic police in Kano arrest non-fasting Muslims during Ramadan

In Nigeria’s northern state of Kano, 11 Muslims were apprehended by the Islamic police, known as Hisbah, for eating during daylight hours in violation of the Ramadan fast. Kano, with a predominantly Muslim population, operates under both Islamic Sharia law and secular law. Hisbah conducts routine searches of eateries and markets during Ramadan. The individuals, including 10 men and one woman, were released after pledging to adhere to the fast in the future. Non-Muslims are exempt from such enforcement actions, but those found selling food to fasting Muslims face potential penalties. Sharia was introduced in 12 northern Nigerian states over two decades ago, coinciding with secular law. Ramadan holds special significance in Islam, marking the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad, with fasting being a fundamental practice observed during daylight hours. This year, Ramadan spans from March 11 to April 9.

