Leonid Volkov: Navalny ally blames Putin henchmen for attack in Lithuania

Leonid Volkov, a close associate of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was attacked outside his home in Lithuania, sustaining injuries including a broken arm and hammer blows to his leg. Lithuanian intelligence suspects Russian involvement in the attack, which Volkov attributes to Vladimir Putin’s regime. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda condemned the assault, expressing defiance against Putin. Pictures posted on social media showed Volkov’s injuries, with fellow Navalny team member Ivan Zhdanov labeling it a clear political attack. Volkov’s wife affirmed his determination to continue activism despite the assault. Living abroad for safety reasons, Volkov has been instrumental in Navalny’s activism, facing politically motivated charges in Russia. The attack coincides with Russia’s upcoming presidential elections, where genuine opposition candidates are excluded. Volkov called for peaceful protests against Putin’s regime, echoing Navalny’s advocacy before his death.

