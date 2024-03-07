Russia’s FSB says it shoots dead a man planning an ‘act of terrorism’ – RIA

On Thursday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it shot a Belarusian man dead who was planning “an act of terrorism” on Ukraine’s behalf.

The RIA state news agency reported that the shooting took place in the northern Russian region of Karelia. Russian media reportedly identified the man as Nikolai Alekseev, a 49-year-old activist. The FSB announced that it “seized weapons and an improvised explosive device” (IED) following the shootout. The FSB declared that the IED was designed using a U.K. plastic explosive with a U.S.-created detonator. According to the FSB, the man had intentions to use the explosive device to blow up an administrative building. The building is located in Olonets, around 155 miles (250 km) from the Finnish border. During the arrest, the man used a firearm to open fire on the special services.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russias-fsb-says-it-shoots-dead-man-planning-an-act-terrorism-ria-2024-03-07/