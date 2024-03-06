Explosions hit Odesa as Zelensky meets Greek PM

Deadly explosions struck Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Ukraine’s navy reported five fatalities, but no injuries to either delegation were reported. Russia claimed responsibility for targeting a maritime drone facility in a commercial port area, prompting Zelensky to accuse Moscow of reckless actions. Mitsotakis described the experience as intense, emphasizing the stark contrast between reading about war and witnessing it firsthand. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that a hangar housing Ukrainian naval drones was successfully attacked, although independent verification is lacking. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attack, which occurred days after a Russian drone strike killed 12 people, including five children, in Odesa. During their visit, Zelensky and Mitsotakis toured the site of the previous attack, with Mitsotakis expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

