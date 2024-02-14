Turkey mine: ‘Race against time’ to free workers after landslide

In eastern Turkey, hundreds of rescuers are engaged in the search for nine gold field workers missing after a landslide struck the Copler mine site, burying them under roughly 10 million cubic meters of earth. Four individuals, including the field manager, have been detained as part of an investigation into the incident. Concerns also loom over potential environmental repercussions, with fears of chemical leaks from the mine site into the nearby Euphrates River. The Copler mine, situated in Erzincan province, has a history of safety concerns, with calls for its closure following a cyanide leak in 2022. Anagold Mining, the operating company, has faced fines, but the mine remained operational. Following the landslide, SSR Mining, a part-owner of Anagold, suspended production at the site, resulting in a significant drop in its stock value. This incident adds to Turkey’s recent string of mining disasters, including a coal mine explosion in 2022 that claimed 42 lives.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68292469