Kataib Hezbollah commander killed in Baghdad in US strike

USCENTCOM announced that they conducted an airstrike in Baghdad that killed at least one Kataib Hezbollah commander. Kataib Hezbollah is the organization responsible for a drone attack that killed three U.S. troops and injured dozens at Tower 22 in Jordan in late January. The now-deceased commander was Abu Baqir al-Saadi, who was in charge of Kataib Hezbollah’s drone operations. Some sources report that one or two other individuals died in the strike, but this is unconfirmed. Other sources report that the car al-Saadi was driving was used by Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, a state security conglomeration of various Iran-supported armed groups. The U.S. has vowed to continue striking targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the attack on Tower 22. Additional Iraqi special forces units deployed in Baghdad and the Green Zone on Wednesday, which houses diplomatic missions and the U.S. embassy.

