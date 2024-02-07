Ukraine war: Russian air strikes claim five lives in Kyiv and Mykolaiv

Russian missile and drone strikes targeted multiple cities across Ukraine, resulting in at least five deaths and numerous injuries. The attacks, which occurred in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and other locations, caused extensive damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Ukrainian authorities reported intercepting a significant number of missiles and drones, with Kyiv’s mayor noting that a downed missile damaged power lines, leading to electricity outages. President Volodymyr Zelensky initially stated two fatalities, later confirming additional deaths, including those found in the rubble of a residential building. The attacks come amid ongoing conflict since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, with frequent air assaults utilizing various weaponry, highlighting the escalating tensions between the two nations.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68224416