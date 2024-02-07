Sudan hit by internet blackout as civil war continues

Sudan has experienced a widespread internet blackout, leading many to attribute the disruption to the paramilitary group involved in the country’s 10-month civil war, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, the RSF has denied responsibility. NetBlocks, an internet freedom watchdog, reported a significant collapse in internet connectivity in Sudan, coinciding with a Sudanese hacktivist group targeting Uganda for welcoming RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. While some in Uganda reported disruptions to internet services, others did not notice any issues. In Sudan, reports indicate that internet access has been inaccessible since Friday, with the situation worsening. State-aligned media have blamed the RSF, but an RSF official accused the army of issuing orders to sever communication in several states, primarily controlled by the paramilitary group. NetBlocks noted that one major mobile operator, Zain, was largely offline, with other providers also experiencing significant disruptions. The internet blackout exacerbates the challenges faced by Sudan, where millions are displaced, and half the population requires urgent assistance, according to the United Nations. The conflict’s toll on safety, homes, and livelihoods underscores the need for immediate attention and humanitarian support. UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths emphasized the urgency of addressing Sudan’s situation amidst the ongoing conflict.

