Sebastián Piñera: Chile ex-president drowns after his helicopter crashes in lake

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, aged 74, tragically died in a helicopter crash near Lago Ranco in southern Chile, with reports indicating he was piloting the aircraft. Piñera, a billionaire businessman who served two terms as president, drowned in the crash, while three other passengers survived. His death prompted national mourning and tributes. Piñera, known for his economic acumen and overseeing the successful rescue of trapped miners in 2010, faced challenges during his second term, marked by social unrest and criticism over the handling of protests. Despite political differences, current and former leaders, including Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Argentina’s Mauricio Macri, expressed condolences and praised Piñera’s leadership. His body will be flown to Santiago for a state funeral on Friday.

