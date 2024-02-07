Pakistan election: Two blasts kill 28 in Balochistan day before vote

Two bomb explosions occurred near candidates’ offices in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, killing at least 28 people and injuring many others on the eve of general elections. The first blast in Pishin district claimed 16 lives, while a second explosion in Qila Saifullah resulted in 12 deaths. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, has a history of violence due to various armed groups seeking greater autonomy, including Islamist militants. The violence ahead of the elections has been widespread, with incidents reported in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Despite the attacks, the Balochistan government confirmed that the elections would proceed as scheduled, emphasizing a commitment to safeguarding the democratic process. The elections are significant as they mark a crucial democratic exercise in the country, with more than 128 million eligible voters participating. However, concerns about fairness and credibility have emerged, particularly regarding the sidelining of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, the PTI, which has faced legal challenges and arrests of its leaders. Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, is seen as the frontrunner in the elections, suggesting a potential shift in political dynamics.

