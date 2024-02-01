Philippines plans to buy submarines to defend sovereignty in South China Sea – senior official

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr initiated the third phase of the military’s modernization plan, which will include the acquisition of the nation’s first submarine for external defense purposes. A Philippine Navy spokesperson stated the purchase of multiple submarines and other modernization efforts will help the country defend its territorial sovereignty. The spokesperson also claimed that France, Spain, Korea, and Italy have all expressed interest in supplying the Philippines with submarines. Other nations bordering the South China Sea, including Indonesia and Vietnam, already have their own submarine programs. Government officials in Beijing and Manila have accused each other of escalating tensions through a series of incidents, including when a Chinese vessel rammed a Philippine ship carrying their armed forces chief of staff in December. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro stated that the third phase of military modernization will significantly improve the nation’s regional deterrence capabilities.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-plans-buy-submarines-defend-sovereignty-south-china-sea-senior-2024-02-01/