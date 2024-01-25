Taiwan begins extended one-year conscription in response to China threat

Taiwanese military recruits will now serve one-year compulsory military service terms in lieu of the previous four-month requirement. The policy went into effect on Thursday after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen first announced the extension in late 2022. The extension is a direct response to China’s aggressive military posturing, as well as heightened diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan since 2020. The Taiwanese army stated that the new policy will not only improve the island’s immediate combat readiness, but it will also bolster the quality of reservists with more extensive military experience. The U.S. supported Taiwan’s decision to improve its defensive capabilities, but China condemned Taiwan and accused its leaders of using citizens as “cannon fodder.”

