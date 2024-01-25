Israeli tanks batter hospital districts in Gaza’s Khan Younis, displaced det to flee southward

Israeli forces have completely encircled Gaza’s most populated southern city, Khan Younis. Israel says it is still targeting Hamas militants hiding in civilian infrastructure, but Palestinians claim the operation is cutting off the city’s last remaining hospitals, Nasser and Al Amal. Rescue crews cannot reach the city to collect the dead or treat the wounded, and medical teams inside Khan Younis are trapped. The International Committee of the Red Cross claims that 1.5 million people are now trapped within less than 20% of the Gaza Strip’s total area. A large group of Palestinians who were living in a U.N. compound in Gaza are now preparing to flee to Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza along the Egyptian border. Although a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal is on the table, both sides have been unable to consolidate their differences thus far.

