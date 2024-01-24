Turkey parliament backs Sweden’s Nato membership

Turkish MPs have voted to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO, marking a significant step for Sweden’s path to membership. Sweden applied to join NATO in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey had initially withheld approval, citing concerns about Sweden’s alleged support for Kurdish separatists. The recent vote by Turkish MPs (287-55 in favor) paves the way for Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to move forward with the accession process. Hungary is now the only NATO member yet to ratify Sweden’s accession. The vote signals progress but also highlights lingering tensions between NATO members.

