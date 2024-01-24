Thailand: Reformist leader Pita overcomes first court hurdle

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Thailand’s Move Forward party, has won a trial and will be re-instated as an MP. Pita and his party had won the most votes in a significant election last year but faced legal challenges that supporters saw as attempts to end his political career. Pita had been suspended as an MP last July over allegations that he violated election law by owning shares in a media company. The Constitutional Court will rule on a potentially more serious legal challenge next week, related to his plan to reform Thailand’s lese majeste law.

