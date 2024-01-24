Myanmar’s army is losing – and facing fire from a militant monk

A monk associated with the ultra-nationalist fringe of the Buddhist clergy in Myanmar has publicly criticized the country’s military ruler, Min Aung Hlaing, and suggested that his deputy, General Soe Win, should take over. This monk, Pauk Ko Taw, is part of the same Buddhist clergy that has traditionally supported the military junta, but recent defeats suffered by the army at the hands of ethnic insurgents have prompted some to reconsider their allegiance. Pauk Ko Taw’s comments reflect growing frustration among junta supporters over the military’s seeming inability to counter its opponents effectively. However, it remains to be seen whether this dissent will have any significant impact on the military’s grip on power.

