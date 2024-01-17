US set to re-designate Houthis as terror group

The United States is set to re-designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as “global terrorists,” reversing a decision made in 2021. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will approve the move, citing ongoing attacks by the Iran-backed group on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The re-designation will require US financial institutions to freeze Houthi funds, and its members will be banned from the US. The decision aims to address the Houthis’ campaign of attacks on commercial shipping, which has been deemed “unacceptable.” The move is expected to come into force in 30 days, with exemptions to ensure humanitarian aid continues to flow into Yemen.

