Russia protest: Crowds clash with riot police as activist jailed

Russian riot police used tear gas and batons against protesters in Bashkortostan after rights activist Fail Alsynov was sentenced to four years in a penal colony for inciting ethnic hatred, a charge he denies. Supporters clashed with police, with some throwing snowballs, resulting in injuries and dozens being detained. Alsynov’s trial and the protests occurred in Baymak in southern Russia. Authorities are investigating some demonstrators on “mass rioting” charges, which carry a maximum 15-year prison sentence. The activist’s supporters claim the case is delayed revenge for his activism in preventing soda mining in a region locals consider sacred.

