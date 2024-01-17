France’s Macron shifts to right on schools and birth rate

French President Emmanuel Macron has been criticized for a perceived shift to the right after a televised press conference in which he endorsed policies such as school uniforms, a crackdown on drugs gangs, and measures to boost France’s declining birth rate. Left-wing commentators expressed disappointment over his apparent departure from the political balance of recent years, while right-wing commentators welcomed the shift but were skeptical about its sincerity. Macron’s language during the press conference suggested a recalibration of his program to counter the challenge from the hard-right nationalists of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68004289