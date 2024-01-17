Antwerp drugs: Record seizures at Europe’s ‘cocaine capital’ port

Belgium seized a record 116 tonnes of cocaine at the port of Antwerp in 2023, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. However, it is estimated that only a small fraction of the drug is detected upon arrival, possibly as little as a tenth. The port city has become Europe’s main gateway for cocaine shipped from South America, with gangs often using containers carrying perishable goods such as bananas to smuggle drugs. The increase in illegal trade has led to violence between gangs vying for control of the lucrative market. The profits from cocaine trafficking are substantial, making it an attractive venture for criminal organizations.

