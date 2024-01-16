Dozens of prisoners escape Ecuador jail amid continued military operations

Ecuador’s SNAI prisons agency announced on Monday that 43 prisoners remain at large after escaping prison in the northern part of the country. Ecuador has been on military lockdown since President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency after a prominent gang leader escaped custody. His arrest and escape triggered nationwide uprisings in Ecuador’s prison system. Captors released 200 kidnapped guards and administrative officials from seven of Ecuador’s prisons over the weekend. The 43 inmates escaped from custody near the Colombia border after 2,000 security personnel swept through the jail in Esmeraldas. Since the state of emergency took effect, Ecuadorian security forces have conducted 41 operations against ‘terrorist groups’ and detained over 1,500 individuals. President Noboa’s campaign platform promised to restore justice in Ecuador and transfer gang leaders to high-security prisons.

