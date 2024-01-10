The Taiwan that China wants is vanishing

The removal of thousands of statues, previously surpassing 40,000, dedicated to Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek reflects a changing Taiwan, where Chiang’s once-ubiquitous image is fading. A democratic Taiwan, asserting its identity, contrasts sharply with Chiang’s past rule, symbolizing a test of the island’s identity as it faces China’s claims for “peaceful reunification.” Chiang fled to Taiwan in 1949 after Mao Zedong’s communist victory in China’s civil war, leading to the Republic of China’s establishment in Taiwan. However, Taiwan’s evolution into a democratic entity diverges from Chiang’s vision, creating a unique cultural identity that rejects Chinese unification. The political landscape embodies strategic ambiguity, seeking to maintain Taiwan’s autonomy while avoiding conflict with Beijing, a stance embraced by both major parties, though the populace leans towards preserving peace over declaring independence.

